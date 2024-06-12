Assam: Senior Citizen in Guwahati Duped of Rs. 10.67 Lakh in Cyber Fraud; Prompt Police Action Recovers Half the Amount

GUWAHATI: In a concerning incident of cybercrime, a senior citizen from Guwahati has been defrauded of Rs. 10.67 lakh through a fake health insurance policy. The victim lodged a complaint with the Cyber Police Station in Guwahati after realizing the deception. Acting swiftly on the complaint, the cyber police managed to halt the transfer of a significant portion of the defrauded amount.

According to a statement by the Guwahati Police, Rs. 5,35,753.66 has already been credited back to the victim’s bank account, with efforts underway to recover the remaining amount. "Rs. 5,35,753.66 was credited in the victim’s bank account today while the rest of the money is likely to be credited soon," the Guwahati Police posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

This incident underscores the rising threat of cyber fraud, especially targeting vulnerable sections of society like senior citizens. The Guwahati Police have urged residents to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities promptly.

In a similar case last week, another resident of Guwahati was swindled out of a staggering Rs. 1.3 crore. The victim, Chhote Narain Sinha, a resident of Rehabari, fell prey to a fraudulent investment scheme purportedly involving the foreign trade company Morgan Stanley.

Sinha reported that he had been coaxed into making substantial payments in several instalments, believing them to be investments in the share market. When he realized the scam, he promptly reported the matter on the Cyber Crime online portal and subsequently lodged a complaint at the Cyber Police Station in Panbazar.

The police are actively investigating these cases to track down the perpetrators and recover the stolen funds. These incidents highlight the importance of cybersecurity awareness and the need for robust measures to protect individuals from such fraudulent schemes.

Guwahati Police continue to emphasize the importance of verifying the authenticity of any financial schemes and exercising caution when sharing personal and financial information online. They have also assured the public of their commitment to combating cyber crime and providing swift assistance to victims.

In light of these incidents, authorities are likely to increase efforts to educate the public about the dangers of cyber fraud and enhance measures to prevent such crimes.