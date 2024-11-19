Assam: Cybercrime network busted; seven arrested in Guwahati

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: A major cybercrime network has been busted in Guwahati, with the police arresting seven notorious cybercriminals operating from a hotel. The arrests were made at a hotel in Six Mile, where the criminals were found running fraudulent schemes. The arrested individuals include Zeherul Alam, Zakaria Sheikh, Sahil Ali, Mohammad Bhuran, Takam Tazul, Futhem Sanjuthoi Meitei, and Deepak Bora, who were caught by Dispur police. These criminals were running a sophisticated racket, opening bank accounts without the knowledge of the account holders and swindling millions from unsuspecting victims. This network successfully defrauded numerous people of crores of rupees, and their operation spanned across multiple locations.

