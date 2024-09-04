Assam: Cybercrime racket on fraudulent bank account busted, 4 arrested

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Guwahati Police has uncovered a complex cybercrime network, leading to the arrest of four individuals involved in fraudulent activities. The case, registered as Cyber PS Case No. 22/24, has revealed a large-scale scam targeting unsuspecting individuals, particularly those with limited financial knowledge.

The Commissioner of Police, Diganta Barah, in a press meet has warned and urged the citizens against opening bank accounts for others in exchange for monetary benefits. This caution comes after uncovering a sophisticated cybercrime racket that employs agents to open bank accounts in genuine persons' names, which are then used for fraudulent transactions.

The investigation started when Rahit Ali, a resident of Uzan Bazar, filed a complaint against his friend, Bablu Das, in December 2023. Ali alleged that Das persuaded him to open a bank account at the Federal Bank's Christian Basti branch using Ali's personal documents, including his Aadhaar and PAN cards. However, after obtaining the account's passbook, cheque book, and ATM card, Das informed Ali that he needed to temporarily use the account. When Ali requested his banking documents back, Das refused and used the account for illegal activities.

The initial investigation revealed that Bablu Das was part of a larger cybercrime network. He had been collecting bank accounts from unsuspecting individuals, particularly targeting those with limited financial knowledge. During his interrogation, Das disclosed that he was working under the direction of Anvesh Chandra, a key figure in the scam, who instructed him to acquire as many bank accounts as possible for unlawful transactions, including international transactions. Das received Rs. 5,000 for each account kit he provided.

Chinmoy Chakraborty, 27, and Abinash Mahato, 23, were also arrested. A search of a rented flat in Hatigaon used by the suspects led to the recovery of numerous items, including 44 cheque books, 12 bank passbooks, 49 debit/ATM cards, foreign currencies from the UAE and Thailand, Phone Pay UPI scanners, 17 SIM cards from various providers, personal diaries with transaction details, an international driving permit and passport in Anvesh Chandra's name, mobile handsets, and an Alto car.

The gang employed agents like Das to convince illiterate and economically disadvantaged individuals to open bank accounts. These agents used fake mobile numbers linked to SIM cards obtained under false identities. Once the accounts were opened, the kits were sent to Chandra's associates, who used them for fraudulent transactions while the original account holders were unaware of these activities, as all notifications were sent to the fake mobile numbers. The original account holders, often unsuspecting and from lower economic strata, are convinced to open accounts in exchange for a lump sum. They remain unaware of the transactions as messages from the bank go to the gang's mobile number. However, they become liable for allowing their accounts to be used in cybercrime and may face legal action.

Guwahati Commissioner of Police Diganta Barah has urged the public not to open bank accounts for others in exchange for monetary benefits, as this may lead to serious trouble, including arrest. These accounts are likely to be used for cybercrime, and the original account holders will be held responsible. Barah also advised individuals to be cautious and verify the authenticity of requests to open bank accounts.

