Assam Police Crackdown Leads to Detention of Trading Fraudsters in State

OUR BUREAU

GUWAHATI/DIBRUGARH/BISWANATH CHARIALI: Financial fraud sees no end in Assam with the emergence of newer types duping people in the name of online trading. The police detained a 22-year-old youth on the charge of duping around Rs 2,000 crore. The police also detained Swapnanil Das of Guwahati on the charge of cheating investors in the name of online trading. The police also raided the Ghoramara residence of an actress on similar charges.

Swapnanil Das is running a company, Trading For A Living (TFAL), that imparts training on ways of trading. The police arrested him while acting on a case (934/2024) filed by a person named Abbsas in Dispur Police station. According to the complaint, Abbas invested in the stock market through Swapnanil and lost around Rs 24 lakh. The police also detained two in Dhubri and six in Rupahihat on similar charges.

Bishal Phukan (22), operating from upper Assam, is accused of accumulating several crores of rupees from many people by promising high returns through investments in the stock market, a practice that the market regulator SEBI (Securities and Exchange Board of India) warns against.

The police apprehended Phukan from his residence in Prabhanjali Apartment, Dibrugarh, after which a police raid was carried out. During the operation, the police seized foreign currency (Dirham), iPhones, and other documents.

The police also picked up another individual titled Hazarika earlier in the morning.

Dibrugarh Police registered a case (352/24) under various sections, including the Banning of Unregulated Deposit Scheme Act, 2019.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma called upon the people of the state to stay away from the fraudsters and also not to waste their hard-earned money by falling prey to the trap laid by them in the name of share market trading. “The Assam Police has started operations against illegal share market trading in the state, and it will continue in the coming days,” he added.

