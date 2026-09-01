Assam: DAAA distributes relief among 48 flood-hit families in Sivasagar district

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Delhi Alumni Association of Assam (DAAA) distributed relief materials among 48 flood-affected families of Amgoorie Tea Estate, Bihubar and Simaluguri in Sivasagar district on Saturday.

The families had lost their homes in the devastating floods that hit Upper Assam on July 19. Each family received Rs 5,000 in cash, an umbrella and a solar lantern.

The relief team was led by DAAA president Akash Deep Baruah, IFS (Retd.), and included vice-presidents Pradyut Bhuyan and Mukut Kalita, Jorhat Chapter convenor Arup Barthakur and joint secretary Santanu Phukan. Bhuyan coordinated the programme.

The Association also recently submitted a proposal to the Assam Government recommending eight measures for debt relief to flood victims in Upper Assam. The proposal is under consideration.

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