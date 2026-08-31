Assam: CSR-funded boats deployed in flood-affected areas of Golaghat

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: With the objective of assisting flood-affected people with rescue operations and transportation during floods, 10 boats supplied with funds from the CSR department of Numaligarh Refinery Limited have been provided for use in various flood-affected areas of the district. The boats were supplied to Numaligarh Refinery by Mridul Saikia of Dhodang village.

Following allegations on social media regarding the distribution of the boats supplied through the CSR funds of Numaligarh Refinery, boat supplier Mridul Saikia clarified the locations where the boats were handed over through a press statement. According to the statement, the 10 boats supplied through Mridul Saikia using the CSR funds of Numaligarh Refinery were provided at Baligaon River Ghat, Barpak China-Kan Ghat, Barpak Nagabali, Baligaon China-Kan, Baraikhowa China-Kan Adarsha Ghat, No. 12 Agricultural Site at West Dhodang, Baraikhowa Jan near the Paki Bridge, Upper Baraikhowa, No. 1 Garaimari and No. 2 Garaimari.

In the statement, Saikia said the boats were handed over at each location under the responsibility of three individuals for the convenience of local residents. He also mentioned that the concerned village head was present when the boats were handed over.

The statement further said that the boats are currently being used by residents of the respective areas.

Saikia also clarified that his role was mainly limited to supplying the boats to Numaligarh Refinery. He stated that he arranged for the boats to be delivered to specific locations only according to instructions received from Numaligarh Refinery authorities.

He further said that the responsibility for the use and management of the boats at the respective locations rests with the designated individuals appointed for the convenience of local residents.

The statement also noted that the boats have provided considerable assistance to people in the respective areas in rescue operations, transportation and emergency assistance during the floods.

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