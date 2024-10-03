Assam: DAAA Holds Fourth Annual General Meeting at India Club, Guwahati

GUWAHATI: The 4th annual general meeting (AGM) of Delhi Alumni Association of Assam (DAAA) was held recently at the India Club, Guwahati.

The AGM began with a rendition of the State Anthem and was attended by nearly 60 members from across the country, including eminent personalities, high-ranking officers from the state administration, legal luminaries, technocrats, academicians, renowned entrepreneurs, bankers, etc.

DAAA paid rich tributes to its three departed and outstanding members, namely, Professor Chandan Mahanta of IIT, Guwahati, Mridul Mahanta (IAS), and Rishiraj Sarma, a cultural icon, in the presence of their family members. The secretarial report was presented by Mukut Kalita, and the audit report was presented by Surajit Bharali.

The members of the new committee of DAAA that formally took charge during AGM are: Akash Deep Baruah as president, Rajesh Das as working president; Abhijit Barua, Anjanjyoti Mahanta, Pradyut Bhuyan, and Mukut Kalita as vice presidents; Kumud Ch. Medhi as general secretary; Alakananda Das, Mukul Gogoi, Santanu Phukan, and Vasavvi Acharjya as joint secretaries; Surajit Bharali as treasurer; Sib Kumar Sarma as assistant treasurer; Anjan Kalita, Maitreyee Handique, Sanjib Baruah, and others as executive committee members. The AGM ended with a rendition of the National Anthem, which was followed by a cultural evening, stated a press release.

