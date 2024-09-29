Assam: Dacoits arrested in armed robbery case in Guwahati city

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Garchuk police arrested three dacoits in a case involving high-profile individuals, including leaders of a local indigenous organization, a fake journalist, and a political leader.

The accused have been identified as Prasanta Kalita alias Prasanna, who claims to be a journalist from Morigaon; Dulal Dutta from Jorhat, who is a member of an organization; Kartik Kalita, a political leader; and the other identified as Manoranjan Baruah.

On the night of September 25, a scrap dump at Pamohi locality under Gorchuk Police Station was targeted by the group. The group took the cash box at gunpoint. The police were informed, leading to a swift investigation.

During the investigation, the police recovered a magazine containing five bullets from the crime spot. One of the victims registered a case against them at Garchuk Police Station.

