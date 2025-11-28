Assam: Day-long non-cooperation stir observed by government employees

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Government teachers and employees across Assam on Thursday observed a one-day non-cooperation (pendown) protest demanding the restoration of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) in the State. The statewide agitation was organized by the All Assam Government NPS Employees Association (AAGNPSEA) and the Joint Forum of teachers', employees' and workers' unions.

In a press release, AAGNPSEA president and joint forum convenor Achyutananda Hazarika and general secretary Apurba Sharma stated that the demand for reintroducing OPS has been pending for a long time, even as several states have already adopted it.

The organizations criticized the Assam Government's recent decision to introduce the Unified Pension Scheme (UPS), modelled on the Central Government's system. They argued that both NPS and UPS remain self-contributory, market-dependent and uncertain, creating insecurity for employees after retirement.

"The backbone of the administration is being pushed towards an unpredictable future. This is unacceptable for the working class, who dedicate their youth and service to the State," the release asserted.

Employees and teachers from a wide range of unions extended full support to the protest. According to the AAGNPSEA, All Assam District Administration Employees Union, All Assam HOD Ministerial Officers Association, Assam State Primary Teachers Sanmilani, Sadou Asom Sanmilito Sikshak Mancha, Assam Junior College Teachers & Employees Association, Sadou Asom Madhyamik Sikshak aru Karmachari Santha, All Assam DIET Officers Association, All Assam Bhumilekhya Karmachari Sanmiloni, All Assam TET Passed Teachers Association, Cotton University Employees Association, All Assam Secondary School Office Assistant Association, Joint Council of Trade Unions, Assam, All Assam University Workers Federation and All Assam Class IV Government Employees Association.

Meanwhile, the Asom Sachivalaya Seva Sangtha and the All Assam Medical College & Hospital Employees Association extended moral support. The statement noted that the Sadou Assam Karmachari Parishad and some affiliated bodies have remained silent on the anti-NPS movement.

The employees' organizations announced that from December 1, they will start reaching out to political leaders at the local, regional and district levels seeking support for the OPS movement. If leaders fail to respond to this "just struggle," the working class may be compelled to oppose them socially and politically, the statement warned.

