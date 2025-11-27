Barpeta District Administration Staff Launch Pen-Down Strike Over OPS Demand

Barpeta: Administrative work at the Barpeta Deputy Commissioner’s office came to a complete halt on Thursday after employees launched a pen-down strike from early morning. The protest was organised with the support of the All Assam District Administration Employees’ Association and saw widespread participation from staff across departments.

Employees said the strike is part of their long-standing agitation demanding the restoration of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) in place of the current National Pension System (NPS). According to the protesting staff, the new pension policy has created financial insecurity, and they have been urging the state government for months to address the issue.

With the strike in force, regular official work, including public services, file movement, and administrative processing, remained fully disrupted throughout the day. Protesters submitted a memorandum to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma through the Deputy Commissioner, reiterating their demand for immediate reinstatement of OPS for all government employees.

Members of the Barpeta District NPS Association said that if the government fails to take serious steps soon, they will intensify their agitation. They warned that a large state-level protest will be organised in Guwahati in December, bringing employees from across Assam together in a united demonstration.

Leaders of the association expressed hope that the government would address their concerns promptly to avoid further escalation and administrative paralysis.