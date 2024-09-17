Assam: DB stock broking case assigned to ACP Amit Mahato

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The ongoing investigation into one of the largest stock market frauds in recent history has taken a dramatic turn with the emergence of videos showcasing the opulent lifestyle of the accused mastermind Deepankar Barman.

In the videos, which have gone viral on social media, Barman has been seen casually counting stacks of cash at his desk and hosting an extravagant ceremony with royal splendor. The lavish event has raised eyebrows, highlighting the stark contrast between Barman’s luxurious lifestyle and his current status as fugitive.

In light of Barman’s continued evasion, the probe has been reassigned to a higher-ranking officer, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Amit Mahato. Before, the case was initially handled by Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Bishal Das. Barman has been accused of masterminding a massive stock market scam and has been evading arrest for weeks. Despite a nationwide manhunt, his whereabouts remain unknown.

