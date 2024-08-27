Assam: Scorpio Car Linked to DB Stock Broking Owner Recovered at Guwahati Club

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: In a surprising turn of events, a Scorpio car (AS01EL5855) allegedly belonging to the owner of DB Stock Broking was recovered on Sunday night at Guwahati Club. The vehicle was found abandoned and was reported to the police by an investor in the company.

The recovery of the car has raised more questions than answers, particularly since the owner of DB Stock Broking remains untraceable. A section of investors has expressed scepticism, wondering how the owner’s vehicle ended up in a busy city like Guwahati if they are still missing. The police are continuing their investigation into the matter. The incident has left investors and authorities alike searching for answers.

