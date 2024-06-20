Assam: DDMA alerts landslide-prone localities of Guwahati city

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Kamrup Metropolitan District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has earmarked the major landslide-prone hill localities of Guwahati. They have also alerted the residents regarding the possibility of such incidents.

DDMA has used the residents of multiple localities of the city including Kharghuli, Nabagraha, Noonmati, Sunsali, Litchu Bagan, Hengerabari, Khanapara, Kamakhya, Narakashur, Durga Sarovar, Fatasil, etc to exercise caution during the monsoons. They have also created teams dedicated towards raising awareness among the residents of the high-risk zones. These teams will engage in door-to-door campaigns to ensure that citizens are aware of the possibility of landslides as well as the risks involved.

"Circle wise team creates awareness in vulnerable locations and issue advisory house to house. All concerned dept like Forest, Soil Conservation, SDRF teams are in alert and ready to tackle every situation. DDMA closely monitoring the situation and doing necessary coordination with line department (sic)," mentioned a statement from the DDMA of Kamrup Metropolitan district.

They have also asked the citizens to remain vigilant and announced the control room numbers 1077 or +919365429314 for any assistance or to report emergencies related to landslides or rains.

Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department has informed that a cyclonic circulation lies over northeast Bangladesh and a trough in lower tropospheric westerlies runs roughly along 88°E to the north of 22°N in lower tropospheric levels. Strong southwesterly and southerly winds are prevailing from the Bay of Bengal towards Northeast India in lower tropospheric levels. Under their influence, widespread light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) is predicted over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal during the coming 5 days. The notification issued by the Indian Meteorological Department mentions a red alert for Wednesday followed by orange on Thursday and Friday and a yellow alert on Saturday and Sunday.

