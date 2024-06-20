Assam: Landslide leaves five of family dead in Karimganj district

A correspondent

Silchar: Incessant rain for almost last one week in the southern Assam took a violent turn on Tuesday midnight as a massive landslide in Badarpur area of Karimganj district left at least 5 people of a family dead. The tragic incident happened at Bendergol area in Tajurtol village in Badarpur. Landslide due to continuous heavy shower had completely demolished the kutcha house of one Abdul Karim. Though Karim, who was sleeping in another room survived, his wife Raimunnessa, daughter Zaheda Khanam, Jaheda Khanam, Hamida Khanam and a three year old boy Mehdi Hassan were killed on the spot.

The Imam of the local masjid issued an alarm to the people through loudspeaker and the villagers, despite the heavy shower, plunged into the debris to rescue the trapped members of the family. However no one could not be found alive.

In Karimganj town, a 19 year old youth, Sahil Ahmed, lost his life due to electrocution. On Tuesday night, Sahil, a resident of ARC Road of Karimganj town, noticed that flood water had started to enter their house. Sahil tried to unplug the inverter but unfortunately the plug fell on water and caused instant electrocution leading to the death of the youth.

Meanwhile, the flood situation in the Barak Valley had worsened further in last 24 hours. Karimganj and Hailakandi districts were badly hit by overflowing of river water in both the rural and urban areas.

In Ratabari area, at least 20,000 people from Sonbeal area took shelter as overflowing water of Singla river submerged five villages.

The district of Cachar too had a grim picture to share and news of fresh areas being inundated had been pouring in. Though the train service had till now not been disrupted, the road connectivity via Meghalaya was completely halted due to regular landslides in Sonapur-Ratacherra stretch of the Jowai-Badarpur highway.

