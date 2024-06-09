Assam: Deadline for students’ enrollment extended up to June 15, 2024

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The School Education Department has extended the last date for the completion of registration and Al enrolment of students in the Shiksha Setu portal up to June 15, 2024, in view of the prevailing floods in the state. Earlier, the department set June 7, 2024, as the deadline for completing the process.

Earlier, the Department of School Education wrote to the Additional District Commissioners (Education), District Mission Co-ordinators of SSA, Inspectors of Schools, and District Elementary Education Officers of all districts to complete students’ registration and enrollment in Shiksha Setu by June 7.

The letter mentioned that the students’ registration was still going on in the Shiksha Setu portal, even after two months of the new academic year 2024–25, due to which it became difficult to ascertain the distribution of benefits like Free Text Books (FTBs), etc.

