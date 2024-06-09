Assam: Delay in entering, leaving school to cost staffers casual leave deduction

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The state government is again cracking the whip on teaching and non-teaching staff in government or provincialized schools regarding recording the daily attendance in the Shiksha Setu portal. Delay in reaching school or leaving school prior to closing time will now cost the erring staff in terms of deduction in casual leave.

The state department of school education has issued an order among teaching and non-teaching staff in the elementary to secondary level in government or provincialized schools, warning them against delay in reaching school or leaving school prior to closing time by a certain period of time for a specified number of days in a month. In the event of such a delay, half-day casual leave will be deducted from the erring staff.

The order has been issued in order to maintain discipline and punctuality among teaching and non-teaching staff in the schools while registering daily attendance in the Shiksha Setu portal. The department has taken the following decisions with immediate effect:

Along with the in-time in the school, it is mandatory to mark the out-time by all the teaching and non-teaching staff in the Shiksha Setu app, the order says.

As a penalty in case of their delay in reaching school or leaving school prior to closing time by more than 15 minutes for more than two times in a month, half a day's casual leave will be deducted, the order further states.

The department had earlier ordered the teaching and non-teaching staff in schools to record their in-time and out-time in the Shiksha Setu Axom portal, mandatorily from the academic year 2024-25. However, the staff was dissatisfied with the order, citing anomalies in the portal in capturing attendance details of teachers, students, and staff. They alleged that registering the actual time of entering and exiting from their respective schools gets delayed due to network issues.

Also Read: Assam: Schools asked to register students in Shiksha Setu portal by June 7 (sentinelassam.com)