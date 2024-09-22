Assam: Deba Kumar Mishra Takes Charge as Kamrup District Commissioner

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKO: Deba Kumar Mishra, an Assam Civil Service Officer, took charge as the District Commissioner of Kamrup District on Saturday. Previously, he served as the District Commissioner of the Sonitpur district. He took charge from outgoing District Commissioner Keerthi Jalli at the Integrated District Commissioner’s Office, Kamrup, on Saturday.

In this connection, a meeting was held in the presence of all the officers and employees in the conference hall. In the meeting, the outgoing District Commissioner, Keerthi Jalli, was given a farewell by the officials, and Deba Kumar Mishra was officially welcomed into his new role.

Kamrup District Commissioner Deba Kumar Mishra said he is looking forward to take the public administration closer to the people with the cooperation of all the officers and employees of Kamrup district.

The meeting was attended by District Development Commissioner Sushant Kumar Dutta, chief executive officer of Kamrup Zila Parishad Siddharth Goswami, Additional District Commissioners Pranab Dutta Goswami, Kamal Barua, Pranjit Deb, Munmi Kalita, Sujata Gogoi, Circle Officers, and Assistant Commissioners of various revenue circles.

