Sonitpur District Development Committee Meeting; DC Deba Kumar Mishra Reviews Progress Of Ongoing Schemes

Tezpur: The meeting of the District Development Committee (DDC), Sonitpur, for the month of August was held under the chairmanship of District Commissioner Deba Kumar Mishra.

The District Commissioner took stock of the status and pace of work of the flagship government schemes under various departments such as Education, PWD, Panchayat, and Rural Development. Agriculture, Water Resources, Irrigation, Housing and Urban Affairs, Fishery, Food & Civil Supply, PHE, Transport, Sports, Cultural Affairs, and Excise, among others. He particularly directed the District Agriculture Officer on the timely completion and update of e-KYC with regards to PM-KISAN. He directed all the concerned officials in the meeting to timely process files and release funds accordingly where they were due. The District Commissioner also directed the District Transport Officer to take stringent measures in cases of traffic rule violations. He urged all department heads to continuously take stock of the ongoing programs in their respective departments and ensure their timely progress and completion.

District Development Commissioner Gaya Prasad Agarwal, ADC Garga Mohan Das, ADC Pranjit Deb, Executive Officers of Municipal Boards, Heads of Departments of various departments of the District Administration, and other concerned officials attended the meeting.

