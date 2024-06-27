Assam: Debabrata Saikia alleges AGP running stone syndicate in South Salmara-Mankachar

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Leader of Opposition (LoP) Debabrata Saikia moved Governor Gulab Chand Kataria with an allegation that the AGP has been running an illegal syndigate of boulders and stones in South Salmara-Mankachar district, transporting them to Bangladesh. Saikia urged the governor to institute an inquiry into the allegation.

In his letter to the Governor, Saikia said, “I would like to draw your kind attention to a stark revelation made by the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), South Salmara Mankachar District Committee. As per revelation, boulder/stone syndicate is being carried out rampantly in the district in the name of AGP and transported to Bangladesh. As per the stated figure, Rs. 4,700 is charged per truck. Every day, more than 100 trucks transport boulders and stones, thereby collecting Rs. 4,70,000 per day, amounting to Rs. 1,41,00,000 per month.

Such rampant illegal activities will drastically affect the forest and environment of the area and also affect the revenue collection of the state. As such, I would request your honour to take the matter seriously, order an inquiry into the matter, and prevent any such illegal activities.”

