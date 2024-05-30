Assam: Leader of opposition Debabrata Saikia moves AHRC on death of 3 coal workers

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The leader of the opposition in the Assam Legislative Assembly, Debabrata Saikia, has written to the Assam State Human Rights Commission (AHRC) requesting it to conduct an investigation into the deaths of three labourers in the illegal coal mines in the Patkai Hills.

Stressing the seriousness of the matter, the Congress leader requested the Assam State Human Rights Commission to direct the Assam government to undertake a comprehensive and impartial investigation into the matter, covering the following key points: first, to identify and hold accountable the individuals and entities responsible for the ongoing illegal mining operations in the Patkai Hills. Secondly, to examine the failures of the regulatory and environmental agencies concerned in enforcing the existing restrictions. Thirdly, to ensure that the families of the deceased labourers receive appropriate compensation and support, and fourthly, to implement robust measures to prevent any recurrence of such illegal activities and to protect the rights and safety of workers in the region.

He added that the continuing illegal mining operations not only undermine environmental protections but also pose significant risks to human lives, and that it is imperative that immediate and stringent actions are taken to address these violations and to uphold the rule of law. “I trust that the Assam State Human Rights Commission will address this critical issue with the urgency and gravity it demands, ensuring justice for the victims and their families and preventing further tragedies. I look forward to your prompt action and response,” he said.

Debabrata Saikia cited multiple news articles regarding the tragic deaths of three labourers in illegal coal mines located in the state. Despite the restrictions imposed by various regulatory agencies, including the Forest Department and environmental authorities, illegal mining activities continue to endanger lives and violate fundamental human rights, he mentioned. The reports highlight a severe lapse in enforcement and oversight, which resulted in the loss of three innocent lives. These labourers were working under perilous conditions without adequate safety measures, reflecting gross negligence and disregard for human life and legal regulations.

He also added that multiple orders have been issued against illegal rat-hole mining in Assam by various judicial and administrative bodies, including the National Green Tribunal (NGT), which in July 2023, the NGT (Eastern Zone Bench) took suo motu cognizance of illegal mining activities after reports emerged about the death of a miner named Pranjal Moran, and the Tribunal directed that the mines be secured by the deputy commissioner, and a compliance report indicated organised illegal mining activities in the region. Despite acknowledging the threat to historical sites, substantial orders have yet to be issued since the initial cognizance, Justice Brojendra Prasad Katakey Commission was a one-man judicial commission led by Justice Katakey found that illegal rat-hole mining was flourishing in the Digboi forest division. The commission’s report indicted North Eastern Coalfields (NEC) for various environmental violations and noted a significant increase in rat-hole mining activities, particularly in the Saleki proposed reserve forest and the State Human Rights Commission which has also been involved in investigating illegal mining activities and recently, it recommended a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into illegal coal mining worth Rs 4872 crores, highlighting the extent and severity of the issue.

These judicial and administrative actions underscore the ongoing challenges and efforts to curb illegal mining activities in Assam, particularly in environmentally sensitive regions like the Dehing Patkai elephant reserve added the political leader.

Also Read: Construction by Nagaland people on Assam land: Debabrata Saikia seeks intervention from Chief Secretary, DGP (sentinelassam.com)