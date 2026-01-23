Assam: Debabrata Saikia Flags irregularities in Electoral Roll, moves CEO

APMC president Barthakur alleges BJP-EC nexus

GUWAHATI: Leader of the Opposition in the Assam Legislative Assembly (ALA), Debabrata Saikia, has written to the Chief Election Commissioner of India raising serious concerns over alleged wrongful deletion and objection of voters' names during the ongoing Special Revision (SR) of electoral rolls in Assam.

Meanwhile, addressing the media here today, Assam Pradesh Mahila Congress (APMC) president Mira Borthakur today alleged that a "blueprint" has been prepared by the BJP in connivance with the Election Commission.

In his letter addressed to the Election Commission of India (ECI), Saikia specifically highlighted alleged irregularities in Assembly Constituency No. 97 (Nazira), while also referring to similar reports from other parts of the state, including Biswanath.

Saikia underscored the constitutional right of every eligible citizen above 18 years of age to register as a voter. He stated that the revision process must adhere strictly to statutory safeguards under the Registration of Electors Rules, 1960, and the Manual on Electoral Rolls, 2024, which mandate transparency, due process, and fairness.

According to Saikia, several permanent residents of Ward No. 9, Deopani Gohain Gaon, under the Nazira constituency, submitted written representations to the District Election Officer on January 21, 2026, alleging that their names were excluded from the electoral rolls despite being eligible voters. Copies of these representations were also forwarded to the District Commissioner of Sivasagar.

Meanwhile, APMC president Borthakur claimed that nearly 6,000 names are being targeted for deletion from the electoral rolls in Dispur under the guise of ration card e-KYC re-verification during the ongoing Special Revision (SR) process. She alleged that residents of Hatigaon, Sijubari, Dakshingaon, and Ghoramara are facing harassment in the name of e-KYC.

According to her, fair price shop dealers, who are not authorized for such verification, are being pressured to carry out ration card e-KYC. She further alleged that the process involves first deleting names from ration cards and then deleting them from the voter list. Around 500 names have already been "tactically deleted" from shops run by Bhuvan Deka, Azad Ali, Dimbeshwar Rajbongshi, and Bishnu Barman, she claimed.

Calling the development an "explosive conspiracy," Borthakur alleged that notices for hearings on objections are being issued with extremely short timelines, sometimes just a day in advance. She expressed her deep shame and demanded that the affected individuals receive sufficient time to present their cases.

