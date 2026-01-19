SR of electoral roll: Jan 22 is last date for filing claims and objections

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Assam, announced that January 22, 2026, is the last date for filing claims and objections under the ongoing Special Revision of Electoral Rolls in the state.

Issuing a notification to that effect, the CEO’s office stated that the directive has been issued in pursuance of instructions from the Election Commission of India (ECI) dated November 17, 2025.

According to the notification, eligible citizens can submit applications in Form 6 for new voter registration, Form 7 for objection or deletion of names, and Form 8 for correction of entries or change of residence on or before the stipulated deadline.

The applications may be submitted directly to the Booth Level Officer (BLO) at the designated polling station or to the Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) or Assistant Electoral Registration Officer (AERO). Citizens can also apply online through the ECINET mobile application or the official portal voters.eci.gov.in.

The CEO’s office clarified that there is no legal restriction on the number of Form 7 applications that an elector can submit in their concerned constituency. All citizens have been urged to verify their names in the draft electoral rolls and take timely action to ensure that every eligible voter is properly enrolled before January 22.

For further assistance, citizens have been directed to contact their nearest BLO or call the toll-free helpline number 1950.

Also Read: Congress saved infiltrators, posing a threat to Assam: PM Narendra Modi