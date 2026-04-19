Assam: Debabrata Saikia moves ECI alleging security lapse in strong room

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Leader of Opposition in the Assam Legislative Assembly and Indian National Congress (INC) candidate from the Nazira constituency, Debabrata Saikia, has alleged serious security lapses in the storage of election materials for three constituencies—Demow, Sivasagar and Nazira—at a strong room in Sivasagar district.

In a detailed representation addressed to Election Observer Narasimhugari T.L. Reddy on April 17, Saikia flagged “glaring discrepancies” in the security arrangements at the Material Strong Room located at Sivasagar Government Boys’ H.S. & M.P. School. The facility houses election materials for the 95-Demow, 96-Sivasagar and 97-Nazira Assembly constituencies. Saikia called on the Election Observer to ensure immediate compliance with ECI guidelines, including: installation of double-lock systems in all strong rooms, proper distribution of keys between designated officers, deployment of CAPF personnel for round-the-clock security, installation of CCTV surveillance covering all access points.

Saikia also objected to a statement issued by the district administration which reportedly dismissed his concerns and claimed no formal complaint had been received. He stated that a prior representation had already been submitted on April 14 to the Chief Electoral Officer and the Chief Election Commissioner, with copies to the District Election Officer and other authorities.

Citing photographic evidence, Saikia alleged that Room No. 15—designated as a material strong room—does not comply with Election Commission of India (ECI) norms. According to him, the room has two doors but is secured with only a single padlock on one side, while the other door appears to be merely shut from inside.

He said this violates ECI guidelines, which mandate a double-lock system with keys held separately by the Returning Officer (RO) and Assistant Returning Officer (ARO) to prevent unauthorized access. “The presence of only a single lock renders these shared-key safeguards entirely ineffective,” the letter stated.

The Opposition leader further claimed that the strong room lacks essential perimeter security and electronic surveillance. He alleged that there was no visible deployment of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) or state police guarding the premises, in violation of ECI norms requiring 24x7 security.

Additionally, he pointed out the absence of CCTV cameras covering the strong room doors and corridors, calling it a “complete collapse of mandated surveillance systems.”

Saikia also raised concerns over adjacent rooms (Nos. 10, 11, 13 and 16), which the district administration reportedly classified as “office rooms” secured with simple lock-and-key arrangements. These rooms, he said, contain used or unused election materials that should also be kept under strict security protocols.

He argued that allowing such rooms within the same corridor as strong rooms compromises the integrity of the inner security perimeter mandated by the ECI.

He stressed that these measures are essential to safeguard the “sanctity, transparency and credibility” of the electoral process.

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