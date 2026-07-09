Assam: Debabrata Saikia Opposes Renaming of Shaheed Ratan Kachari Road

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Senior Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) leader Debabrata Saikia, has written to Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, strongly protesting the government’s decision to rename Shaheed Ratan Kachari Road in Dhekiajuli as Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee Road.

In his letter, Saikia described the decision as “arbitrary, insensitive and politically motivated,” alleging that it undermines Assam’s glorious history of the freedom struggle and insults the memory of the martyrs of the 1942 Quit India Movement and their families.

He stated that after Mahatma Gandhi’s “Do or Die” call on August 8, 1942, the people of Assam actively participated in the Quit India Movement against British rule. During the police firing at Dhekiajuli, several freedom fighters, including Shaheed Ratan Kachari, sacrificed their lives for the country’s independence. Saikia argued that replacing the road’s name erases an important chapter of Assam’s history and hurts the sentiments of the people.

In his letter, Saikia demanded for the immediate withdrawal of the decision to rename Shaheed Ratan Kachari Road and restoration of its original name.

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