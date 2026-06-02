Debabrata Saikia seeks clarification over alleged irregularities in ALA projects

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Senior leader of Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC), Debabrata Saikia, has raised serious allegations of alleged irregularities and financial misconduct during the tenure of Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma as Leader of the House in the 15th Assam Legislative Assembly (ALA) and former Speaker Biswajit Daimary.

Saikia alleged that large-scale expenditure involving crores of rupees was incurred on projects such as the new Assembly building, infrastructure blocks, and a gymnasium for legislators, and a digital museum during that period. He pointed out that these projects were inaugurated by Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma himself, raising questions over whether the Chief Minister was aware of the alleged irregularities and financial discrepancies that have now surfaced.

Questioning the BJP government's repeated claims of "zero tolerance" towards corruption, Saikia asked whether such alleged irregularities could have continued unnoticed under the government's watch. He further demanded clarity on what concrete steps would be taken to investigate the allegations.

The senior Congress leader also urged Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma and current Assam Legislative Assembly Speaker Ranjit Kumar Dass to inform the people of Assam about the nature of the proposed investigation and whether a detailed probe would be conducted.

Saikia expressed hope that the BJP-led government would demonstrate its commitment to transparency by ensuring an impartial investigation into the allegations and making the findings public.

Also read: Assam: Debabrata Saikia vows continued fight against BJP’s ‘washing machine politics’