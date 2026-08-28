Assam: Debabrata Saikia seeks free admission, fee waiver for flood-hit students

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Senior Assam Congress leader and former MLA Debabrata Saikia has urged Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya to direct the Assam government to provide free admission and waive semester and other educational fees for students affected by floods in Sivasagar, Charaideo and Jorhat districts.

In a letter submitted to the Governor, Saikia said repeated floods have caused severe hardship to families in the affected areas and disrupted the education of students. He pointed out that many students have lost books, certificates, study materials and other essential belongings in the floods.

While acknowledging that the state government has announced certain relief measures for flood-affected students and educational institutions, Saikia said college and university students continue to face serious financial difficulties.

He requested the government to issue an immediate directive to universities, colleges and schools to provide free admission to eligible students from flood-affected villages in the three districts. He also sought a complete waiver of semester fees, admission fees, examination fees, laboratory fees, library fees and other compulsory educational charges for the affected students. Saikia further urged that the directive be implemented uniformly across educational institutions to ensure that eligible students receive relief without discrimination or delay.

Describing the matter as an urgent humanitarian and educational issue, the former MLA appealed to the Governor to intervene and ensure immediate financial relief for flood-affected students.

Also Read: Sivasagar Flood Damage Survey Extended to August 30; 42,500 Homes Found Severely Hit