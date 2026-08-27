Sivasagar Flood Damage Survey Extended to August 30; 42,500 Homes Found Severely Hit

OUR CORRESPONDENT

SIVASAGAR: The Sivasagar district administration has announced that the Rapid Damage Assessment Survey of families affected under the Severe/Full Damage category during the devastating flood of July 19 will continue until August 30. The administration has urged any affected family that may have been left out of the survey to immediately contact the survey teams, Gaon Pradhans, or Ward Members to ensure that their cases are duly assessed.

According to a press release issued by the Sivasagar district administration, the survey, which commenced on August 9, is being conducted with the involvement of 574 surveyors, and nearly 85 per cent of the exercise has already been completed. So far, around 42,500 houses have been identified as having suffered Severe/Full Damage. The assessment also covers losses relating to handlooms, livestock, goats, pigs, ducks, poultry, and other assets.

The district administration has appealed to all eligible families who have not yet been covered to come forward at the earliest, as the survey will conclude on August 30.

Meanwhile, the one-time assistance of Rs 15,000 announced for flood-affected people in Sivasagar district has already been credited to the bank accounts of 58,795 beneficiaries as of August 17. Transactions relating to more than 7,500 additional beneficiaries could not be processed because of incorrect bank account numbers, IFSC codes, or other banking details. The corrected information was forwarded to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) on August 19, and the affected beneficiaries are expected to receive the assistance within the current week.

The district administration has also forwarded to ASDMA the details of around 6,000 flood-affected persons who had submitted applications at the Office of the District Commissioner, Sivasagar, for necessary action.

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