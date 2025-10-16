Assam: Debabrata Saikia seeks probe into WRD employee’s foreign trip and link to Zubeen case

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Leader of the Opposition in the Assam Legislative Assembly (ALA), Debabrata Saikia, has written to Minister for Water Resources Piyush Hazarika, urging him a detailed inquiry into the activities of a departmental employee, Anilesh Gogoi, over alleged irregularities related to his foreign trip and his association with event organizer Shyamkanu Mahanta.

In a letter addressed to the minister, Saikia expressed "deep sorrow and concern" over the recent death of noted singer Zubeen Garg, describing it as a matter that has "deeply affected the cultural and emotional fabric of Assam." He claimed that new information emerging in connection with the investigation into Garg's untimely death included references to Anilesh Gogoi, who serves as a junior assistant in the Water Resources Department (WRD), Dhakuakhana, Lakhimpur district.

According to Saikia, Gogoi allegedly accompanied Shyamkanu Mahanta to the North East Festival in Singapore held in September this year. The Leader of the Opposition questioned whether the government employee had obtained prior official permission for his foreign travel and whether departmental resources were used in connection with the trip.

He further alleged that Gogoi was "actively involved in the personal and policy-related activities of Shyamkanu Mahanta" and had close personal ties with Mahanta's family. "Such a person must be questioned as part of the ongoing CID investigation into the death of Zubeen Garg," the letter stated.

Saikia also referred to the recent arrest of APS officer Sandeep Garg in connection with the same investigation, suggesting that Gogoi may have been privy to "important information" regarding Mahanta's activities.

Saikia urged the Water Resources Minister to order a departmental inquiry into Anilesh Gogoi's foreign trip, permission status, and financial expenditure and also to examine his professional and personal relationship with Shyamkanu Mahanta for possible conflict of interest.

Saikia further asked the minister to direct the CID to question Gogoi as part of the Zubeen Garg death probe and also to revisit and strengthen the code of conduct for departmental employees to ensure transparency and accountability.

