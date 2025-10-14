Shyamkanu Mahanta and Siddhartha Sharma to Appear in Court as CID Custody Ends

Guwahati: The CID custody of Shyamkanu Mahanta and Siddhartha Sharma, two key accused in connection with the ongoing Zubeen Garg death investigation, expires today. Both are scheduled to be produced before the court of the Chief Judicial Magistrate amid tight security arrangements in Guwahati.
According to sources close to the investigation, CID officials are preparing to submit an updated progress report to the court, detailing the latest findings in the high-profile case. Discussions are currently underway regarding which correctional facility the two accused will be lodged in if the court orders judicial custody.
Legal teams representing both Shyamkanu and Siddhartha are expected to file bail petitions, citing full cooperation with investigators and the absence of direct evidence linking them to any wrongdoing. The CID, however, is likely to oppose the bail applications, maintaining that the probe is still at a crucial stage and further questioning may be necessary.
The courtroom proceedings are expected to draw significant public and media attention, as the case continues to evoke strong emotional responses across Assam. Civil society groups and organisations, including the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU), have reiterated calls for a transparent and impartial investigation to ensure justice for the late artist.