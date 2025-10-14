Shyamkanu Mahanta and Siddhartha Sharma to Appear in Court as CID Custody Ends

Guwahati: The CID custody of Shyamkanu Mahanta and Siddhartha Sharma, two key accused in connection with the ongoing Zubeen Garg death investigation, expires today. Both are scheduled to be produced before the court of the Chief Judicial Magistrate amid tight security arrangements in Guwahati.

According to sources close to the investigation, CID officials are preparing to submit an updated progress report to the court, detailing the latest findings in the high-profile case. Discussions are currently underway regarding which correctional facility the two accused will be lodged in if the court orders judicial custody.