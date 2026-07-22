Assam: Debabrata Saikia urges CM to announce special flood relief for Nazira

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Senior Assam Congress leader and Former Leader of the Opposition in the Assam Legislative Assembly, Debabrata Saikia, has urged Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma to announce a special flood relief package for the flood-ravaged Nazira Co-District and take immediate steps to restore connectivity and essential services in the affected areas.

In a letter addressed to the Chief Minister on Tuesday, Saikia said the recent floods have caused widespread devastation across the Nazira, Simaluguri and Amguri Development Blocks, affecting around 160 villages and more than 60,000 people. He stated that roads, bridges, culverts, agricultural land, schools and other public infrastructure have suffered extensive damage, leaving thousands of families in distress.

Saikia said several key roads, including the Geleky–Nazira road and rural link roads, have been washed away, disrupting transportation and hampering the delivery of relief materials.

Seeking urgent intervention, the Congress leader urged the state government to announce a special financial package for the Nazira Co-District to facilitate the repair and reconstruction of damaged roads and bridges under the Public Works Department (PWD) and the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY).

He also called for financial assistance for flood-affected farmers, including support to restore agricultural land, supply seeds and fertilisers, and provide agricultural machinery.

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