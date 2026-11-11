Assam Declares Dry Days in 11 Districts Ahead of Council Polls

Guwahati: The Assam Government has declared dry days in 11 districts of the State in view of the upcoming General Elections to the Mising Autonomous Council and the Sonowal Kachari Autonomous Council, 2026.

According to an order issued by the Excise Department, the sale, distribution and consumption of liquor and other intoxicating substances will remain prohibited from November 28, 2026, 48 hours before polling, until the completion of the polling process on November 30.

November 30, the polling day, December 1, in the event of re-polling, and December 3, the counting day, will also be observed as dry days. The restrictions will remain in force until the completion of the counting process.

The order will be applicable in Biswanath, Charaideo, Dhemaji, Dibrugarh, Golaghat, Jorhat, Lakhimpur, Majuli, Sivasagar, Sonitpur and Tinsukia districts.

During the restricted period, all wholesale liquor warehouses, retail Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) outlets, including 'ON' and 'OFF' shops, liquor outlets attached to clubs and hotels, and country liquor shops will remain closed.

The order also prohibits the possession, sale, distribution and supply of intoxicating substances during the stipulated period. The restrictions will extend to hotels, restaurants and all public and private places. Private possession and storage of liquor will also be subject to strict restrictions, with action against unauthorised storage.

The Excise Department has warned that any violation of the order will invite legal action under the Assam Excise Act and Rules, as well as Section 135C of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, and Rule 326(A) of the Assam Excise Rules, 2016, stated a press release.