Assam: Cachar District Revokes Liquor Closure Order for Deepawali and Kali Puja

A CORRESPONDENT

SILCHAR: The Cachar district administration has withdrawn its earlier order declaring the closure of licensed liquor premises across the district on November 8 and 9 on account of Deepawali and Kali Puja.

In an order issued on November 8, District Commissioner Rahul Kumar Gupta stated that the earlier office order issued on November 7, 2026, had been cancelled and withdrawn with immediate effect.

Consequently, all licensed premises, including IMFL and country spirit manufacturing units, wholesale warehouses and retail liquor outlets operating in Cachar district, will be allowed to remain operational on November 8 and 9 in accordance with their respective licence conditions and the provisions of the existing Excise Acts and Rules.

The District Commissioner issued the revised order, superseding the earlier notification and clarifying that the closure restriction would no longer remain in force.

The district administration's decision to keep liquor shops open on the day of Goddess Durga's immersion had drawn widespread criticism.

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