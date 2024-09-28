‘Clear full salary of teachers appointed through special recruitment drive’: Assam State Primary Teachers' Association to Education Minister Ranoj Pegu

GUWAHATI: The Assam State Primary Teachers' Association (ASPTA) appealed to Education Minister Ranoj Pegu to pay the full salary of the teachers who got their jobs regularized through the special recruitment drive.

In a letter, the ASPTA general secretary Ratul Chandra Goswami said, "Teachers appointed through the special recruitment drive joined on September 16-17 due to various reasons. They crossed the joining date. Even now, many of them are yet to join, and appointment letters for over 400 have not been issued as yet."

The letter further said, "As per rules, the Education Department pays salaries from the date of joining. But for the remaining days, the previous employer or authority should pay, although no order has been given so far to prepare the bills. Nobody seems to be willing to take the responsibility for those days. If the teachers do not get their full salaries, they will have to face immense hardships. They have loans and other expenses, and with the upcoming Durga Puja festival, their financial situation will worsen. We appeal to the Education Department to ensure that the teachers receive their full month's salary on time without any delay."

