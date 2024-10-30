Assam: Defrauded Amount Recovered by Guwahati Police

Staff reporter

Guwahati: A clever scam was thwarted all because of the diligent efforts of the Cyber PS, CID, Guwahati Police. Pankaj Jain, the victim, was contacted on July 22 by someone claiming to be a FedEx employee, informing him that a package was sent by him to Taiwan which contained MDMA, a prohibited substance. The scammer, posing as a Cyber Crime Office, Mumbai representative, extorted Rs. 70 lakhs from Jain’s account by threatening dire consequences via video and audio calls.

Swift action was taken by Cyber PS, CID, after Jain reported the incident via the 1930 helpline. The entire defrauded amount of Rs. 70 lakhs has been recovered and returned to Jain’s account.

