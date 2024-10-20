Assam: Delimited APs, GPs notified in Kamrup (Metro) districts

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The State Governor has notified delimited constituencies of three anchalik panchayats comprising 20 gaon panchayats in the Kamrup (Metro) districts.

The Panchayat and Rural Development (P&RD) Department conducted the constituency delimitation exercise in the state.

The anchalik panchayats in the Kamrup (Metro) district, according to the notification, are: Chandrapur, Dimoria, and Ramcharani. Chandrapur Anchalik Panchayat has three gaon pachayats (GPs): Amsing with five villages, Chandrapur with 13 villages, and Panikhaiti Gaon Panchayat with 18 villages.

Dimoria Anchalik Panchayat constituency comprises 12 gaon panchayats: Barkhat GP with 14 villages, Baruabari GP with five villages, Dhupguri GP with 13 villages, Digharu GP with eight villages, Hahara GP with 15 villages, Kamarkuchi GP with 17 villages, Khetri GP with 13 villages, Maloibari GP with eight villages, Nartap GP with 21 villages, Sonapur GP with six villages, Tetelia GP with 17 villages, and Topatoli GP with seven villages.

Ramcharani Anchalik Panchayat comprises five gaon panchayats: Azara GP with eight villages, Dharapur GP with only one village (Dharapur villages), Garal GP with five villages, Kahikuchi GP with nine villages, and Majirgaon GP with three villages.

The three anchalik panchayats in the district have a total of 206 villages.

