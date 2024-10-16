Hazong Community Demands Exclusion of Villages from MAC Delimitation List

A CORRESPONDENT

LAKHIMPUR: The people of the Hazong community have demanded the Government of Assam and authority concerned to exclude the Hazong dominated villages under Lakhimpur and Dhemaji districts from the Mising Autonomous Council (MAC) draft delimitation list published recently. They raised the demand through a press conference convened at North Lakhimpur press Club on Tuesday. The press conference was addressed by social workers Shastrilal Hazong, Paramananda Hazong, Chittaranjan Hazong, Subol Hazong and Mina Gogoi Hazong on behalf of the Hajong Samaj of Lakhimpur and Dhemaji districts in the presence of a host of conscious citizens of the community.

While addressing the media persons they slammed Nityananda Hazong, who allegedly introduced himself to be the president of the All Assam Hazong Students’ Union and claimed before media on October 6 that Hazong people had been in MAC in the past and decided to remain in the same in future too. “The issue is that on October 6, the self-styled leader, Nityananda Hazong, who introduced himself as the president of All Assam Hazong Students’ Union said that the Hajong people had already been in the MAC and would be in the same in future too. We slammed him for his above mentioned actions through this press conference today. The organization, of which Nityananda Hazong introduced himself to be the president, is an illegal organization and it has no organizational base and existence in the Hajong society,” Shastrilal Hazong said.

“As per resolution taken in the meetings held on Dhemaji Barabhuyan Hazong village on September 4 and September 9 in the presence of representatives from almost all the Hazong villages under Lakhimpur and Dhemaji districts, objections were submitted to the authorized officers concerned in Lakhimpur on September 11 and in Dhemaji on September 13. Under such circumstances, the statement made by self-styled president of the All Assam Hazong Students’ Union Nityananda Hajong at Silapothar Press Club on October 6 that the Hajong villages should be included in MAC for the development of the Hajong community is unfortunate. Because, the period for the submission of claims and objections for the inclusion and exclusion of villages in/from MAC was over on September 16 while the designated day for the hearing and disposal of the claims and objections was September 30. At this, the conspiracy hatched to include Hazong villages in MAC, even after the deadline, is violations to the government notification concerned,” Shastrilal Hazong added.

