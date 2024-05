Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Dr. Numal Momin, the Deputy Speaker of the Assam Legislative Assembly, paid his homages to Padma Shri Birubala Rabha, who passed away on May 13 at the State Cancer Institute in Guwahati.

