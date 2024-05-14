Assam Governor, CM and others mourn death of Padma Shri Birubala Rabha

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Governor Gulab Chand Kataria, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, and many other leaders of various organisations and parties mourned the death of revered social activist, Padma Shri Birubala Rabha, who breathed her last on Monday.

In a statement here today, the governor, expressing his deep condolences, said, “With the death of Birubala Rabha, the state has lost a compassionate soul and an activist who dedicated her life to the emancipation and empowerment of women.” He said that, belonging to a humble family, Birubala Rabha, displaying her profound and unflinching commitment, fought vociferously against the social myth of witch hunting. He said that Birubala Rabha is an inspiration to lakhs of women who, by virtue of her courage, fought against social evil.

Her demise would create an irreparable void in social life. However, she left behind a rich legacy of her works and contributions, which would be a source of inspiration for women in society. “I express my condolences and pray to the Almighty for the eternal peace of the departed soul,” the governor added.

In a separate condolence message, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed deep grief over the demise of prominent social activist and Padma Shri Birubala Rabha.

The Chief Minister remembered the late Padmashree awardee for her life-long efforts and works aimed at ushering in a social renaissance against superstitions, evil customs, and practices such as witch-hunting, to name a few. The Chief Minister said Birubala Rabha dedicated her life to the creation of a society that is based on rationalism and scientific thinking. He added that the life and works of Birubala Rabha should go a long way in motivating others to contribute towards the creation of a “model society.” The Chief Minister extended his condolences to the bereaved family members of Birubala Rabha.

The Chief Minister has issued instructions for her last rites to be performed with full state honour. The Chief Minister has asked two of his Cabinet colleagues, Forest and Environment Minister Chandramohan Patowary and Tourism Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah, to do the needful to ensure the smooth conduct of Birubala Rabha’s last rites.

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, AGP president Atul Bora, state BJP president Bhabesh Kalita, AJP president Lurinjyoti Gogoi, All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) adviser Samujjal Bhattacharya, and others condoled the demise of the activist.

