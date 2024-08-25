Assam: DGP GP Singh appeals to protesters to maintain law and order in state

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The DGP, Assam, GP Singh, has issued a humble request to all the protesters in the state, urging them to avoid aggression and disruption of law and order during their demonstrations.

In his social media handle the DGP said, “My humble request to all protestors that Assam Police is working hard to keep people of Assam safe. Protests that have aggression and bearing on Law and Order take the police away from investigation of crime. Please bear that in mind while protesting.”

