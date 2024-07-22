Assam: DGP GP Singh gives away Sishu Mitra Champion Awards

GUWAHATI: The 2nd edition of the Assam Police Sishu Mitra Champion Awards was held at the Assam Police Institute today. DGP GP Singh presented awards in four categories to 26 police officers, ranging from Deputy Inspector General of Police to Sub-Inspectors, from across the state.

Additionally, the Superintendent of Guwahati Medical College Hospital, the Nodal Officer for the SC/ST (PoA) Act, and the Special Public Prosecutor of the Kamrup Metro Special POCSO Court were also awarded special recognition for their positive role in furthering the cause of children's rights. The Assam Police instituted the Annual Assam Police Sishu Mitra Champion Awards to recognise and promote the exceptional work of police officers in achieving success in child-related cases. Conferment of the award follows a rigorous selection process, through which an independent jury consisting of reputed individuals selects the awardees based on their achievements in child-related cases. The jury for this year's awards comprises Dr. Samudragupta Kashyap, Major General (retd) Bhaskar Kalita, Aditi Chowdhury, and Dr. Padma Sharma. This award is part of the Assam Police's Sishu Mitra Programme, which is one of the largest child-friendly policing programmes in India. The Assam Police Sishu Mitra Programme is anchored by the Assam Police, in collaboration with UNICEF and the UTSAH Child Rights Organization. Harmeet Singh, Special DGP (HQ), is the founder and convener of the Assam Police Sishu Mitra Programme. Dr. Madhulika Jonathan, Chief of Field Office, UNICEF, senior police officers, state government Officials, family members of the awardees, and jury members attended the prestigious function, a press release said.

