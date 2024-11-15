Assam: DGP GP Singh Interacts with Child Sexual Abuse Victims at Assam Police HQ

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: DGP GP Singh interacted with child sexual abuse victims at the Assam Police HQ to discuss their experiences navigating the police system and justice delivery mechanism. This interactive session, part of Assam Police’s Child Rights Week celebrations, aimed to understand the challenges faced by these vulnerable children.

Child sexual abuse victims often struggle with complex procedures and require a supportive system. The Assam Police’s initiative ensures their voices are heard and concerns addressed. GP Singh emphasized, “It is critical to talk with children regularly and understand their viewpoints. The Assam Police have always taken initiatives to ensure our system is responsive to the needs and concerns of children.”

The interactive session focused on topics such as experiences with the police, trial challenges, education, and mental health. Child sexual abuse victims from child care institutions and various parts of Guwahati city attended. Spl DGP Harmeet Singh, Special Director General of Police and Convener of the Assam Police Sishu Mitra Programme, noted, “Regular feedback from children helps us make necessary changes within the system in a way that is representative of the voices and needs of children.”

Assam Police’s Sishu Mitra Bartalaap, in collaboration with UNICEF and UTSAH, prioritizes regular interactions with children to uphold their participation rights. This programme ensures children’s concerns are integrated into the justice delivery mechanism, promoting a child-centric approach.

The Child Rights Week celebrations will continue from November 14th (National Children’s Day) to November 20th (World Children’s Day), with this interactive session being a key event. By engaging with child sexual abuse victims, the Assam Police demonstrate their commitment to protecting and supporting vulnerable children, ensuring their rights are upheld and their voices heard.

