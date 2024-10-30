Assam: Investors Will Get Their Money Back, Says DGP GP Singh

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: DGP GP Singh said that the investors in the online trading scam will get some portions of their investment only after the completion of the investigation.

On the investigation, the top police officer of the state said in front of the media, “We said that the culprits would be arrested some day as they leave one or the other imprints that lead to their arrests. We are in contact with the CBI in this operation. I feel the absconding accused will be caught soon.”

The DGP further said, “The BUDS (Banning of Unregulated Deposit Schemes) Act has two main issues: the formation of a committee to liquidate the assets that the accused have kept deposited and disburse the money among the investors. However, this can be possible only after the completion of the investigation.”

Meanwhile, the Guwahati police brought Dipankar Barman, owner of DB Stock Broking and the prime accused in the scam, to Guwahati from Goa today. He had been hiding in Goa since August. The police arrested him on Sunday, produced him before the Pernem Court on Monday, and got three-day transit remand. He is in the lock-up at Pan Bazar Police Station.

Also Read: DB Stock Owner Will Be Caught Soon: Assam DGP GP Singh