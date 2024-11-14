Assam DGP GP Singh Interacts With Child Sexual Abuse Victims At Police Headquarters
GUWAHATI: GP Singh, the DGP of Assam, conducted an interactive session with children who are victims of sexual abuse on a range of topics, including their experiences, at the Assam Police Headquarters in Guwahati today.
The IPS Officer also discussed various challenges during trials and also focused on other factors like education and mental health.
The interactive session was attended by child sexual abuse victims from Child Care Institutions and various parts of Guwahati.
Child sexual abuse victims are vulnerable, and have to navigate the complex procedures of the justice delivery mechanism.
This interactive session is a key event of the celebrations of the Assam Police's Child Rights Week, held from November 14th (National Children's Day) to November 20th (World Children's Day).
Regular interactions with children are a part of the Assam Police's Sishu Mitra Initiative in collaboration with UNICEF and UTSAH.
"It is critical to talk with children regularly and understand their viewpoints. The Assam Police has always been taking initiative to ensure that our system is responsive to the needs and concerns of children," GP Singh said.
"Regular feedback from children helps us make necessary changes within the system, in a way that is representative of the voices and needs of children," Harmeet Singh, IPS, Special Director General of Police and Convener of the Assam Police Sishu Mitra Programme said.
