Assam DGP GP Singh Interacts With Child Sexual Abuse Victims At Police Headquarters

GUWAHATI: GP Singh, the DGP of Assam, conducted an interactive session with children who are victims of sexual abuse on a range of topics, including their experiences, at the Assam Police Headquarters in Guwahati today.

The IPS Officer also discussed various challenges during trials and also focused on other factors like education and mental health.

The interactive session was attended by child sexual abuse victims from Child Care Institutions and various parts of Guwahati.

Child sexual abuse victims are vulnerable, and have to navigate the complex procedures of the justice delivery mechanism.