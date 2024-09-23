Assam: DGP G.P. Singh lauds state's zero rhino poaching achievement

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: On World Rhino Day, DGP G.P. Singh took to social media to praise the state's remarkable achievement of zero rhino poaching in 2022.

In his social media handle, Singh said, "One of the biggest takeaways for me personally when I leave Assam would be the vigorous fight launched against rhino poaching by Assam Police & Assam Forest Department. After almost half a century, 2022 was the first year with zero rhino poaching in Assam. The pride of Assam has a bigger claim over forest land than anyone else. The fight has to continue for our voiceless friends through us.

"On World Rhino Day, we rededicate ourselves to the cause of our voiceless friends."

