Assam: Flooding in Kaziranga National Park Claims Lives of 10 Rhinos and 164 Other Animals

GUWAHATI: Kaziranga National Park is facing a severe crisis. Record flooding has resulted in the deaths of 10 rhinos bringing the total animal death toll to 174. These floods are the highest recorded in the last decade according to the Central Water Commission (CWC). They have severely impacted the region claiming the lives of various species and inundating numerous areas within the park.

The latest report from Kaziranga authorities revealed that alongside the 10 rhinos, 144 hog deer and two each of swamp deer and Sambar have died due to drowning. The situation highlights the critical impact of the floods on wildlife in park which is renowned for its biodiversity.

Despite the grim toll, authorities have managed to rescue and treat 135 animals. They have successfully released 116 of them back into wild. This effort underscores the ongoing commitment. Park officials and rescue teams mitigate the effects of the flooding.

Out of the 233 camps in Kaziranga 46 remain inundated. The number of submerged camps has decreased. This indicates that floodwaters are beginning to recede. The affected camps include four in Agratoli, 20 in Kaziranga 17 in Bagori, four in Burhapahar and one under the Nagaon Wildlife Division.

The water levels in several key locations are still concerning. The levels at Pasighat and Dibrugarh have dropped below the danger mark. Numaligarh Nimatighat, Tezpur and Dhansirimukh remain above the danger levels posing continued risks to park and its inhabitants.

Kaziranga's recent bout of severe flooding began on July 1 when the Brahmaputra River reached level of 87.47 meters. This surpasses the comparative levels of previous years. These include levels like 87.35 meters in 2020, 87.13 meters in 2019 and 87.27 meters in 2017. The park has experienced significant rhino deaths in past flood years as well. There were 24 deaths in 2017 21 in 2019 and 19 in 2020.

This year’s flooding has highlighted an urgent need for improved flood management. Conservation strategies are also needed to protect Kaziranga’s wildlife. Efforts continue to rescue and rehabilitate the animals. The park authorities are working tirelessly. They are navigating this unprecedented challenge to safeguard the future of this vital natural habitat.