Assam: DGP GP Singh reviews security arrangements for Independence Day

Staff Reporter

GUWAHAT: With Independence Day just around the corner, Director General of Police (DGP) GP Singh is leaving no stone unturned to ensure a safe and secure celebration. He has been personally overseeing anti-sabotage checks and reviewing security arrangements at parade grounds across the state.

“I am fully confident about the security measures in place,” DGP Singh said. “The police are on high alert, and we have been working tirelessly for the past month to ensure everyone’s safety,” he added.

Singh said, “The police have been conducting anti-sabotage checks, deploying guard dogs, and taking other necessary measures to prevent any untoward incidents. The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Border Security Force (BSF) are also on high alert, with the latter guarding the Bangladesh border to prevent any infiltration.”

DGP Singh assured that the state is fully prepared to celebrate Independence Day peacefully. “We have an airtight security arrangement in place, and I am hopeful that the state can celebrate this occasion without any incident,” he said.

With the police and paramilitary forces working in tandem, the people of the state can look forward to a safe and joyful Independence Day celebration.

