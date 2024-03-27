Guwahati

Assam DGP GP Singh warns against forceful bandh in state

The Director General of Police, Assam, GP Singh, has issued a strict warning, mentioning that no one will be allowed to forcefully enforce a bandh anywhere in Assam.
Guwahati: The Director General of Police, Assam, GP Singh, has issued a strict warning, mentioning that no one will be allowed to forcefully enforce a bandh anywhere in Assam. He mentioned that people and organizations trying to do the same will face strict action.

 “No one, person, or organization, would be allowed to force a bandh anywhere in Assam. Every such person or organisation shall face lawful action. Dibrugarh Police would ensure the same if any attempt is made to force a bandh in Dibrugarh district,” he mentioned over social media site X. 

