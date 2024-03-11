ASSAM: CM Sarma Cautions Against CAA Bandhs; Threatens Symbol Freeze

GUWAHATI: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma cautioned political parties against using ‘bandhs’ as a protest method against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).
Various organizations have taken to streets to protest the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019.
Addressing the media, the CM said that while organizations have to freedom to protest against the cAA and call for strikes, political parties do not have the same privileges.
He stated, “Political parties calling for bandhs would be in contempt of a high court order. If they proceed despite this, we will approach the Election Commission to freeze their symbols.”
The chief minister also urged organizations to halt their protests, pointing out that the CAA was passed more than two years ago.
He went on to say that these protests would obstruct Assam's development, emphasizing that the state has witnessed projects worth Rs 90,000 crore in the last 40 days.
Meanwhile, demanding the repeal of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) the All Assam Students Union (AASU) along with 30 other national organizations started a hunger strike across Assam on Sunday.
The United Opposition Forum, Assam, the coalition of 16 opposition parties of the state, has submitted a memorandum to be presented to the President of India through the Governor of Assam, calling for the repulsion of the Citizenship Amendment Act 2019.
Earlier, the opposition parties in Assam urged to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit in the state regarding the Citizenship Amendment Act.
The party wanted to inform the PM about the potentially dangerous situation that could arise if the CAA is implemented.
The discussion regarding CAA heated up following Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s recent assertion that CAA would be implemented before the Lok Sabha elections.
In Bilasipara, a 12-hour hunger strike is being held in front of the Bilasipara sub-divisional AASU office. If the central and state governments do not repeal the CAA, the protesters have threatened to resort to mass self-immolation.
The Golaghat District Students' Union, along with 30 tribal organizations, is conducting a 12-hour hunger strike near the district students' union office, reiterating their demand for the repeal of the contentious act.
In Nalbari, the AASU and 30 tribal organizations have renewed their protest. Leaders and activist of the Nalbari District Students Union have assembled in front of the Nalbari Natya Mandir to demonstrate against the act.
