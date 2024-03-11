ASSAM: CM Sarma Cautions Against CAA Bandhs; Threatens Symbol Freeze

GUWAHATI: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma cautioned political parties against using ‘bandhs’ as a protest method against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Various organizations have taken to streets to protest the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019.

Addressing the media, the CM said that while organizations have to freedom to protest against the cAA and call for strikes, political parties do not have the same privileges.

He stated, “Political parties calling for bandhs would be in contempt of a high court order. If they proceed despite this, we will approach the Election Commission to freeze their symbols.”

The chief minister also urged organizations to halt their protests, pointing out that the CAA was passed more than two years ago.