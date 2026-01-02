Assam DGP Harmeet Singh Reaffirms Commitment to Safety of Public

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Assam Director General of Police (DGP) Harmeet Singh on Thursday conveyed New Year greetings to the people of the state through a social media message as Assam welcomed 2026. In his message, he conveyed warm wishes on behalf of the Assam Police to citizens across the state at the start of the New Year.

Singh stated that the police force continued to remain steadfast in its duty to maintain peace and order under the leadership of Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma. He said the Assam Police had worked with dedication to protect vulnerable sections of society and respond to public needs with sensitivity and courage.

The DGP also acknowledged the trust placed in the police by the people of Assam, stating that public confidence further strengthened the force’s commitment to its responsibilities. He expressed hope that collective cooperation would help ensure a safe, harmonious and optimistic year ahead for the state.

Also Read: Karbi Anglong: DGP Confirms Control, Tripartite Talks