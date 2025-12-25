"Situation Under Control in Karbi Anglong; Tripartite Talks Announced”: DGP Harmeet Singh

Guwahati: Assam Director General of Police (DGP) Harmeet Singh, while speaking on the incident in Karbi Anglong stated that the situation is completely under control and that security forces, including the Army, police and central forces, have been deployed across the district to maintain peace.

Singh stated that these incidents profit nobody, stressing that the administration is open to talks to restore normalcy in the region. He also added that a tripartite meeting between the state government, the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) and representatives of those presenting their demands has been announced.

Speaking to reporters on the incident, DGP Harmeet Singh said, “The Assam government has come forward and given a date and time within the next three days for a tripartite meeting. The local council and the people can put forward with their grievances or demands.”

“The law and order situation here is totally under control as of now. An Army column has also carried out a route march in the affected areas as part of confidence-building measures. We should remember that these incidents of violence do not profit anyone," he added.

DGP Singh also appealed people involved in protests to come forward for talks and to help counsel the youth. He added that legal action would be taken against those involved in the violence, adding that authorities have video footage of the incidents and that some individuals have already been identified.

It may be mentioned that Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will hold tripartite talks in Guwahati on December 26. The talks will be held representatives of the protestors opposing alleged encroachment on PGR (Professional/Protected Government Reserve) and VGR (Village Government Reserve) lands in West Karbi Anglong, along with the Chief Executive Member (CEM) and members of the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC), in an effort to find a solution to the ongoing crisis in Kheroni.

Keeping in view the prevailing situation, Christmas celebrations have been muted this year in Karbi Anglong. An atmosphere of fear and uncertainty prevails across the hill district. The United Christian Forum of Karbi Anglong has advised churches to keep celebrations low-key and avoid activities at night. Churches have also been urged not to organize carol programmes at night or hold any kind of celebrations outside church premises since prohibitory orders on public gatherings still remain enforced.

People have also been advised to refrain from making provocative statements and only to focus on prayers for harmony and peace in the region.